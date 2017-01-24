Māori All Black Manukapua Maniapoto passes away

Bay of Plenty rugby is in mourning after the death of Manukapua (Manu) Maniapoto. A stalwart of Bay of Plenty rugby and a former Maori All Black, the 81-year-old died peacefully at his home in Rotorua this morning surrounded by his whānau.

Maniapoto of Te Whakarewarewa played 107 games for the Bay as a lock from 1960 to 1968, and also represented the New Zealand Māori from 1960 to 1966. Maniapoto's body will be taken to Waitetoko marae, Lake Taupo today before his tangi and burial at 11.00am on Thursday.