Māori ABs' Ioane focused ahead of Brazil match

Māori All Black Akira Ioane will look to up his work rate when they face Brazil Sunday morning in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In 2017, the NZ Māori suffered a loss to the French Barbarians 19-15 in Bordeaux. Ioane is encouraging his side to remain focused during final preparations this week.

“We can’t take these guys lightly, that’s what happened to us last year- we took the French Barbarian team lightly and they ended up giving us a hiding,” says Ioane.

Māori All Black head coach Clayton McMillan has today named his strongest side to face Brazil.

“We can’t just go in thinking that we are just going to roll them because then it can all go upside down,” says Ioane.

McMillan has made four changes to the run-on side from the side that demolished the USA Eagles 59-22 at Soldier Field on Sunday (NZT).

Marcel Renata, Billy Harmon, Jonathan Ruru and Matty Lansdown all get starting spots.

Jackson Hemopo, Bryn Hall and Matt Proctor are all named on the bench and will bring confidence to the side after the All Blacks recent defeat of Japan 69-31 in Tokyo.