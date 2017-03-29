Manaaki Te Kowhai takes out J19 Secondary School Waka-ama champs

Rotorua Boy's High School Student Manaaki Te Kowhai has done it again taking out the J19 W1 250m title at this year's Te Wānanga o Aotearoa National Secondary School Waka Ama Championships 2017.

The 18-year-old from Ngāti Whakaue, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wahiao claims the reigning title for the second consecutive year after taking it out last year at Rotorua's Lake Tikitapu. The Year 13 student faced tough competition this year with over 112 schools competing, it's the largest register in the competition's 16-year history.

However, with a time of 01.01.55, Te Kowhai managed to clinch the title from Cassius Felise (01.02.10) of De La Salle College who placed second and Mano Herewini (01.02.29) from Kerikeri High School who came in at third place.

The competitions conclude this Friday 31st March.