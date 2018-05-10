Maguire named Kiwis Head Coach

Former Rabbitohs Head Coach Michael Maguire has been named as Kiwis Head Coach. Today Maguire was named in the role for the next four years. He has more than 20 years experience in the NRL and Super League competition. He has had a hand in the development of many Māori and Kiwi international league stars.

Michael Maguire says, “I started with Ruben Wiki as a player, I’ve got a lot of friends who are New Zealanders, I really enjoy the culture here with Quintin Pongia, Johnny Lomax, and the list goes on.”

Isaac Luke along with Jesse Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, and many others are all on the list. He also has a close association with former Kiwis players.

Maguire says, "The pool of players and I’ve been told there is 40% of players are New Zealanders running around in the competition over in Australia there and here and I’m looking forward to really get my hands around that talent base.”

Bromwich (Jesse) and Proctor will be forgiven for their off-field scandal and will be considered along with Benji Marshall

Maguire says, “I think all players, they have got six weeks now to show themselves to how they are performing and playing. I understand in the NRL it’s a long run, it’s a long marathon and form can go up and down. I will be looking at the form over the next six weeks.”

He adds Jason Taumalolo and other Tongan international players will be considered again for the Kiwi jumper.



"I thoughts are about the opportunity moving forward and leaving the door pone for those types of players and you want to look at the of what’s available."

Maguire will select his assistant coaches in the coming weeks.