Magic have the best chance of defeating the in-form Pulse

The Pulse are seemingly unstoppable in the ANZ Premiership competition, but former Silver Ferns player Courtney Tairi believes the Magic have found their rhythm after their recent win against the Stars 64 to 53.

Tairi believes the Magic are on the rise.

Tairi says, "Here comes the Magic, all you need is one win to build your confidence and to realise what you are doing is actually working and they had a convincing win against the Stars".

The Pulse defeated the Magic in their last encounter in round three of the ANZ Premiership.

"They won't see them for a couple of weeks- if they can keep building from this I think they will go close. They will be disappointed from the last time they played Pulse- they got absolutely smashed as well, so for them- [the] Magic they have got a few weeks to build confidence and take it to the Pulse when they match up."

Tairi adds that Pulse head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie is in a league of her own.

"She's really good and I've been up against her when I was in the Under 21s Australian team many years ago and I knew back she was a great coach," says Tairi.

But for now, the Magic will focus on the match against the Mystics this Sunday.