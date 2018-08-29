Luke's footy future in limbo

Isaac Luke wants his NRL future sorted as soon as possible. The veteran hooker, who is off contract the end of this season, wants to stay with the Warriors beyond 2018.

After talks with Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire Luke's future with the Kiwis looks promising.

"'I’m not going nowhere', that’s what he said. Stephen Kearney has been a part of my career since the start, if I was to choose it would be hard between them. Maguire has evolved me into the player I am right now,” says Luke.

It's his future with the Warriors that's still up in the air. The in-form hooker is still uncertain where he will call home next season.

"Kaore au e mohio, I'f I was to say I'm worried, I am. My manager has been in negotiation with the club to see what we can come up with, but I don't want to go."

Luke has played 63 matches for the Warriors since signing a three-year deal in 2016. He currently sits on 251 NRL appearances. He made 190 appearances for South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2007 - 2015.

He will again start in the No.9 jumper against Canberra on Friday.

And like his Warriors jersey, he intends keeping his Kiwis jumper for as long as Kiwis coach Michael Maguire wants him, despite Luke considering retirement the week of the Kiwis one-off Denver test against England in June.

This year a number of Kiwi players announced their retirement from international footy, including Warriors' Simon Mannering and West Tigers' Ben Matulino and Russell Packer.

Luke is looking forward to the triple header against Australia in October but for now the focus is on Simon Mannering's historic 300th NRL appearance when the Warriors face Canberra in their final regular season match at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday.