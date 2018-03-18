Lucy Makaea takes out U19 female Iron Person at surf nationals

Lucy Makaea has taken out the U19 female Iron Person at this year's Surf Life Saving Championships in Gisborne, the most physically grueling event of the entire competition.

"This is so big, winning the Iron it's like the event of the surf so to win it as a first year in the under 19 is just an amazing achievement for me."

"It still hasn't really hit me yet but I was just Oh My God, I did it, I was just so shocked and overwhelmed by it and I looked at my parents and they were really happy so yes, just really thrilled," says Makaea.

The event consists of four different disciplines, surf ski, knee board, swimming and running.

"I've trained, so much training I had to miss parties and my friends and hanging out but it all paid off in the end, just training every day, just going for runs, just doing the little extras, just really paid off."

Representing Piha Surf Life Saving Club her goal is to get named in the New Zealand world's team that will head to Adelaide to compete this coming November.

"I'd probably start crying," she says if she were named in the team, "It would just be amazing, all the hard work, all the hard work my parents have put into, all the hard work my coach has put in both swimming and surf it would just be amazing."

The 17-year-old was awarded the Tania Dalton Scholarship which provides financial support and mentorship to help young women excel in sport.

