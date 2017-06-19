This week marks National Volunteer Week from 18 - 24 June in across Aotearoa.

The 2017 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards ceremony will be held this week at Parliament, where thousands of unsung heroes who support New Zealand's health and disability services are recognised.

This year’s theme is "Live, laugh, share – volunteer: Kia ringa hora – Me mahi tūao", which Volunteering New Zealand hopes will capture the appreciation felt when people come together to build stronger, more vibrant communities through volunteer service.

Health Minister, and Sport and Recreation Minister, Jonathan Coleman says it's important to recognise our nation's sporting volunteers and their efforts during National Volunteer Week

"Nearly a quarter of New Zealanders have given their time to support sport and recreation with almost one million kiwis volunteering in the past year.

"Volunteers are often the first people in and the last ones out, and National Volunteer Week highlights the significant contribution that they make.

"Coaches, umpires and referees, through to the people who wash the uniforms and transport players are taking up roles big and small. Without them our wealth of opportunities to be active and healthy would simply not exist.

"Volunteers also play a key role in supporting New Zealand’s hosting of major events. During the recent World Masters Games around 4,000 volunteers helped make this year’s event a huge success.

"Our hosting of major events is leaving a meaningful legacy for sport in our country in a number of ways but especially by bringing together passionate volunteers to support the sport and recreation in New Zealand," says Coleman.

More details on National Volunteer Week can be found here: www.nationalvolunteerweek.nz