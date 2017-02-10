Lisa Carrington wins Supreme Halberg Award

Lisa Carrington has claimed New Zealand’s highest sports honours for 2016 at the 54th Halberg Awards ceremony at Vector Arena in Auckland last night.

The Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki canoeist, who won two medals at the Rio Olympics, was named the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year before being presented the supreme Halberg Award by Rob Waddell and the Prime Minister Bill English.

Hosted by the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation the Halberg Awards is the nation’s pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate sporting excellence by New Zealand teams and athletes in 2016.

Lisa Carrington was named the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year ahead of golfer Lydia Ko and Rio silver medallists Luuka Jones and Dame Valerie Adams.

Gordon Walker - Lisa Carrington’s coach - was also recognised with the Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year Award. Walker edged out finalists; Steve Hansen (All Blacks), Hamish Willcox (Men’s 49er) and Jeremy McColl (Eliza McCartney) for the coaching honours.

Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale won the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year ahead of shot putter Tom Walsh, runner Nick Willis and boxer Joseph Parker.

Other winners of the night include;

Supreme Halberg Award winner: Lisa Carrington (Canoeing)

Finalists: Mahe Drysdale (Rowing), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Men’s 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year winner: Lisa Carrington (Canoeing)

Finalists: Luuka Jones (Canoe Slalom), Lydia Ko (Golf), Dame Valerie Adams (Athletics).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year winner: Mahe Drysdale (Rowing)

Finalists: Joseph Parker (Boxing), Nick Willis (Athletics) Tom Walsh (Athletics).

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year winner: Liam Malone (Para-Athletics)

Finalists: Anna Grimaldi (Para-Athletics), Mary Fisher (Para-Swimming), Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming).

Team of the Year winner: Men’s 49er – Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (Yachting)

Finalists: Men’s Pair – Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (Rowing), Team Sprint – Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster (Cycling), Women’s 470 - Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie (Yachting).

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year winner: Gordon Walker (Canoeing)

Finalists: Hamish Willcox (Yachting), Jeremy McColl (Athletics), Steve Hansen (Rugby).

SKY NEXT Emerging Talent winner: Campbell Stewart (Cycling)

Finalists: Dylan Schmidt (Trampoline), Finn Bilous (Snow Sports), Maynard Peel (Cycling BMX).

New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment winner: Eliza McCartney (Athletics)

Finalists: Brendon McCullum (Cricket), Luuka Jones (Canoe Slalom), Mahe Drysdale (Rowing). Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Nikki Hamblin (Athletics), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), All Blacks (Rugby), Shane van Gisbergen (Rugby), Joseph Parker (Boxing).

Sport New Zealand Leadership Award winner: Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming)

Lifetime Achievement Award winner: Myra Larcombe (Swimming)

Hall of Fame inductees: Ruben Wiki (Rugby League), Don Jowett (Athletics)