Lisa Carrington wins gold in Portugal

Lisa Carrington has done it again winning gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Portugal overnight.

It’s her sixth successive gold at the competition, in the K1 200m event.

In the final, Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) dominated with a time of 38.821 seconds, almost two lengths ahead of the next challenger.

“After a whole year of training and just to go out and do that, being such a big weekend and still being able to perform, I think it gives me quite a bit of confidence,” says Carrington.

She also won three silvers in the K1 500, K2 500 and K4 500 but says the 200m will always be her favourite.

“It’s the race that kind of put me on the map in a way and I do love it and I still feel like I can keep improving," she says.

“I think I’m pretty lucky to be able to do the 200m as well as all the other boats.”

Only split seconds came between between Carrington's canoe and the winners in her K1 500, K2 500 and K4 500 races.

“It’s incredible. I can’t believe the margins between gold and silver but I mean that’s sport. It makes it pretty exciting. I think it puts a fire in our belly to come back next year.”

Her success in the K1 200 race includes winning back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, making her afavourite for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.