Life after league for former Warrior Sione Faumuina

He was once a top rugby league player in New Zealand before alcohol-related issues led to depression. Now Sione Faumuina is three years sober and is adjusting to life after league.

Back in familiar territory in Auckland today, Faumuina was surrounded by former teammates Francis Meli and Ali Lauitiiti, who have supported him since the release of his autobiography 'The Second Phase'.

Faumuina says, “I was really nervous about how people would take my autobiography, but I guess the fact that I've been getting support but also messages of people saying that I've inspired them to change, especially around alcohol, has been awesome.”

The former Kiwi’s second-rower is in New Zealand raising awareness with Buzzed about the effects of drug and alcohol abuse. He hopes that sharing his story can help others going through the same struggles that he did.

“The best advice would be to seek help, talk to someone. What they will find is that as soon as they start opening up, sharing, people will start to come and assist them. It feels like a massive burden has been lifted off their shoulders.”

Faumuina is happy to see that the NRL have made changes since he last turned ran out at Mount Smart stadium in 2006.

“Nigel Vagana, who I used to play with in the Kiwis, is here now as the education well-being officer for New Zealand Rugby League. When I played, there was no such thing as an education well-being officer. Now that every NRL club has two each, they're really starting to put a lot of support services around these players.”

Faumuina is impressed with the current Kiwis squad and will be with his partner and children when New Zealand take on Australia this Friday.

“I think it's a really solid team. I'm looking forward to watching the test, I think it's going to be a close test. It's always good seeing some Warriors boys in there as well."