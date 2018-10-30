Leading ABs haka 'unreal experience' for Māori boy

Picture credit: Sky Sport

The time may finally be here for All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, who looks in line to get his maiden test start this weekend against Japan. But, there may be another honour heading his way as well.

With the absence of TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith, Tahuriorangi could get the opportunity to lead the haka.

Tahuriorangi says as a Māori boy it will be a special moment for him and his family if he's given the honour of leading the All Black haka.