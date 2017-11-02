Laura Langman in tears over decision

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie is excited about Laura Langman's return back to New Zealand since her withdrawal from the Sunshine Coast Lightning franchise, despite the controversy over her ineligibility to represent the Silver Ferns if she was to stay in Australia.

Laura Langman says, “It’s been such a wicked journey and I’m sad but excited to see what’s ahead.”

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie says, "For netball in New Zealand is fantastic, she's a calibre athlete and she's always given so much to netball."

Langman is in no rush to return to netball since her withdrawal from the Suncorp Super Netball competition. She's heading back home to play for Waikato and to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast next year.

“First and foremost getting back there is a good start but there’s obviously a lot more that needs to happen in this process to get back in the New Zealand system”, Langman said.

Her withdrawal from the Sunshine Coast Lightning club which won the inaugural domestic competition in Australia has also left mixed emotions with the wider Australian netball community.

"There is a disappointment level but I think there is always an understanding of Laura making this decision for what’s best for her", Wyllie said.

It's unclear why Langman terminated her contract across the ditch but Netball NZ says she'll become eligible to play for the Silver Ferns.

"It comes back to her eligible criteria and that was around we want our New Zealand players in the New Zealand system to keep it nice and strong and that was always going to be the benchmark that we referred too."

Netball NZ will meet with Langman with her final decision in two weeks.