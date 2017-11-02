Topic: Netball

Laura Langman in tears over decision

By Taroi Black
  • Northland
  • Auckland
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty
  • North Island: West Coast
  • North Island: East Coast
  • Wellington
  • South Island
  • Australia

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie is excited about Laura Langman's return back to New Zealand since her withdrawal from the Sunshine Coast Lightning franchise, despite the controversy over her ineligibility to represent the Silver Ferns if she was to stay in Australia.

Laura Langman says, “It’s been such a wicked journey and I’m sad but excited to see what’s ahead.”

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie says, "For netball in New Zealand is fantastic, she's a calibre athlete and she's always given so much to netball."

Langman is in no rush to return to netball since her withdrawal from the Suncorp Super Netball competition. She's heading back home to play for Waikato and to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast next year. 

“First and foremost getting back there is a good start but there’s obviously a lot more that needs to happen in this process to get back in the New Zealand system”, Langman said.

Her withdrawal from the Sunshine Coast Lightning club which won the inaugural domestic competition in Australia has also left mixed emotions with the wider Australian netball community.

"There is a disappointment level but I think there is always an understanding of Laura making this decision for what’s best for her", Wyllie said.

It's unclear why Langman terminated her contract across the ditch but Netball NZ says she'll become eligible to play for the Silver Ferns.

"It comes back to her eligible criteria and that was around we want our New Zealand players in the New Zealand system to keep it nice and strong and that was always going to be the benchmark that we referred too."

Netball NZ will meet with Langman with her final decision in two weeks. 

Related stories: Netball

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community