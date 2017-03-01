Last opportunity for Curtis to make World Cup squad

Cricketer Samantha Curtis is pushing to make the White Ferns squad for the cricket World Cup in England this year. She is currently playing for New Zealand in the Rose Bowl series against the World Champions Australia.

Like many in the squad, this is also Curtis's last opportunity to impress the coaches and book her ticket to England in June. She does, however, possess the skills to catch the selectors eyes.

"If I just perform my role to the best of my ability and give everything that I can to the team then I think that'll put me in real good stead," says Curtis.

But finding a place for the Ngāi Tūhoe batter in the middle order will be tough with so many exceptional players competing for that specialist spot in the line-up.

"When I come in the middle it's really just my role to get them on strike. So just try to tick it over, drop and run and get the singles and let them do the power hitting down the other end."

With New Zealand winning three games in a row against Australia - two were T20i's across the ditch, and one was the first ODI match in Auckland - the momentum is definitely in favour of Curtis.

"We carried on that winning feeling as a team and yeah it just shows the depth in our squad that we've had a few injuries in the last couple weeks and just the depth shows that the girls that come in can step up and replace those ones we've lost."

There are no guarantees that Curtis will be in the team for the World Cup as Sophie Devine, whom she replaced as injury cover, is currently on the mend after receiving surgery on a dislocated thumb.

"It's awful to see your teammates getting hurt and being unable to play, but you still have to take it as an opportunity for yourself as well."

"I think you've just got to try bring that same mindset that you've got in the domestic game and bring that same confidence and play with that same freedom."

All that Curtis can be is ready to make her World Cup bid one delivery at a time.