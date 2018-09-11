Langman ready for squad series

Silver Ferns veteran Laura Langman's presence was felt at today's team training at AUT North Campus.

The 32-Year-Old Ngāti Pāoa descendant is to play her 142nd test for New Zealand after controversially not being eligible to represent the national team when signing with the Sunshine Coast in 2017.

Langman's back in black and ready to bring the best out of the Silver Ferns.

“We are in for the long game and we know that you can’t save the world overnight. We are looking at being better than the day before and putting a stake in the ground.”

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua will be conducting a player vote to determine the team's captain.

“Heads or tails. I don’t have a good track record. I think what is great and even in the past when you have been designated that title, the support you get from senior players and even among the group makes your job very easy.”

“I like being the wing-man. I’m good in the role in terms of just checking in, having the back of anyone that’s in there.”

Langman captained the Ferns several times in 2012.

Her vocal presence has been felt and former captain Katrina Grant has welcomed the mature voice to the fold.

The Silver Ferns are just days out from the first round of Quad Series tests in Auckland, which will feature Australia, South Africa and England.

Langman makes a return to international duties after a year away.

She's expected to start against England.

