Langman most capped Silver Fern

Credit: Sky Sport

The Australian Diamonds have managed to secure another win against the Silver Ferns in the second Constellation Cup test match that was held in Townsville last night

Despite an improved effort from the Silver Ferns, they couldn’t knock the Australians of their winning streak as they came away with a 56-47 win.

The result narrowed the 15 goal loss from Sunday's opening test but there was no fairy tale win for Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman, who in her 146th test became the Silver Ferns most capped player.

The Ferns kept Australia on their toes to the bitter end by working their way back into the competition on several occasions throughout the match.

Opportunities opened up for the New Zealand side on the attacking end as a solid defence trio rattled the Australian side at times.

The second quarter showed Australia picking their game up by showing their ability to score quickly through slick and accurate transition play.

Folau found her groove in the shooting circle while Langman was in the thick of the action at both ends of the court. However, Australia managed to stay five points ahead of the Silver Ferns leading 29-24 at halftime.

The Silver Ferns gamely clawed the margin back to one in the run home but were unable to contain the fast-charging Diamonds.