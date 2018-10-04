Langman demands consistency from players  

Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman wants to see her side step up in the upcoming Constellation Cup against world No. 1 ranked Australia.

Langman says, “Consistency is something we’ve talked at large about, we need to be able to do consistency for sixty minutes.”

The Silver Ferns have three days before they face the Australian Diamonds in Brisbane on Sunday.

“We also talked about how we have a great fight when we get there, but we fail in terms of punching through,” says Langman.

The Silver Ferns 60-55 loss in their Netball Quad Series match against the Australian Diamonds in Melbourne last month has given Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua enough tape to formulate a plan.

Taurua says, "We’ve done a great first step in the Quad Series and we aren’t too far away from Australia but knowing we have got lots to improve on.”

Today Taurua named her twelve woman squad to take on Australia in the four test series. Langman wants to see her side bring their 'A game' to the court.

“In a large group you can get caught out hiding because you are trying to save yourself. We’re trying to get people to stand up, put themselves out there,” says Langman.

Taurua adds, “I would hope that we are going for the big W- win, but also knowing that we’ve got to string everything together off court plus in training to be able to present ourselves in the best possible way.”

Taurua has made changes in all areas of the court as they prepare for the Constellation Cup. Shooter Maia Wilson replaces Ameliaranne Ekenasio in the shooting circle.

Sulu Fitzpatrick and Erikana Pedersen have been rewarded for their performances in the ANZ Premiership this year and their form at the Silver Ferns camp this week.



Silver Ferns Constellation Cup Squad:

Gina Crampton

Aliyah Dunn

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Maria Folau

Katrina Grant

Laura Langman (captain)

Erikana Pedersen

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Sam Sinclair

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

The Silver Ferns fly out to Brisbane early Saturday morning for Sunday's clash.