Kiwis win big at 2017 World Rugby Awards

Kiwis have won big at the World Rugby Awards this year held in Monaco. Players from the All Blacks, Black Ferns, and the Sevens Women's side were named amongst the best in the world following a great year of successful campaigns.

Black Ferns player Portia Woodman won World Rugby Women's Player of the Year. This comes after Ngāpuhi descendant was recently named as the Top Try Scorer at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland after scoring nine tries in one day at the competition.

Her team, the New Zealand 15s also won the 2017 World Rugby Team of the Year award today despite being up against the All Blacks.

Woodman said the support they've received from home and around the world has been tremendous.

Other Kiwis winners from the night include :

Michaela Blyde - World Rugby Women's Seven's Player of the Year

Rieko Ioane - World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year

Beauden Barrett - World Rugby Men's Player of the Year

Former All Black captain Richie McCaw was also given the IRPA Special Merit Award, alongside England's Rachael Burford.

Full details and extra videos can be found at the World Rugby website.