Kiwis stoke Four Nations memories

The Kiwis' Kevin Proctor says their three-match test series against England in the UK reminds him of the side's 2014 Four Nations campaign.

“The last time we had success was back in 2014 when we won the Four Nations, this camp has the same feel to it. It’s really exciting and I’m really keen to get back into it this weekend,” says Proctor.

“I think it’s a breath of fresh air with Mage- Michael McGuire- and all his coaching staff, you want to try do it for them because you know how much effort they have put into this camp.

“We’ve got a good mix of experience and youth in our team, the energy is really high and we can take a lot of good out of last week’s game.”

Proctor hopes the team will be able to fine-tune their performance in time for their next challenge.

"We were in the game for most of the time, it was crucial areas and ill-discipline that cost us at times. This week’s training has been really sharp, we are just looking forward to this weekend.”