Kiwis stand out in Athletics

Holly Robinson broke the world record in the F46 Javelin last night, but even that wasn't enough for a Commonwealth Games gold.

She got pipped in the end by Hollie Arnold from Wales, the Ngāi Tahu descendant claiming silver instead.

It wasn't a bad night at the athletics for NZ however, Tom Walsh claimed gold in shot put, and made sure to sing the national anthem in Te Reo Māori.

All eyes were on Holly Robinson as she threw her first throw, a world record throw of 43.32m.

Robinson says, "The first throw of the first round I was just looking for a solid decent throw to start off the comp. I managed to wop out this huge one so it actually hit me as a little surprise".

She had the longest throw by far, and kept the lead from the start, encouraged by the many Kiwis in the crowd.

"I had my aunties here, and my cousins, and some really close family and friends as well so that was really special. I could see the Kiwi area in the stadium and it was amazing seeing them afterwards," she says.

Hollie Arnold from Wales snatched victory and the record off Robinson with her sixth and final throw of 44.43m.

Meanwhile shot-putter Tom Walsh won gold.

Walsh said, "It feels really good, that's what I wanted to do when I got here. I wanted to win and throw far but I got the most important one".

Whilst receiving his medal for this 21.41m throw, he sang the Te Reo Māori version of the national anthem.

"They only play one verse of it so I thought to start off with the Māori one and go from there. You never know, we might get lucky and get two in there".

