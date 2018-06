New Zealand squash pro Joelle King has lost her final pool match at the top-eight player world series finals in Dubai this morning.

Points were close in all three rounds.

Despite a strong 11-7 start from King in the first round, she wasn't able to beat Egyptian Nour El Tayeb, the number 3 ranked player in the world.

King, the world number 4, went down 11-7, 7-11, 13-11.

She now returns to New Zealand where she will play an exhibition Battle of the Sexes match on Tuesday in Auckland.