Kiwi league players under investigation for alleged drug use

New Zealand Rugby League plans to meet with Kiwi League team management, senior players and key NZRL staff this week.

The meeting will focus on Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor who were allegedly seen on CCTV footage at their hotel consuming a Class A drug after the team’s test match against Australia.

According to a statement issued by the NZRL, the Kiwis returned to their hotel following the game and a small group went out drinking, later returning to the hotel.

They say the next day management were informed of the alleged incident and an investigation is now underway.

“New Zealand Rugby League is extremely disappointed by the behavior of these players and understand that both players have acknowledged their actions.

We take great pride in our game, in our values of integrity, respect, leadership, courage and passion and under no circumstances do we consider that this behavior is acceptable nor to be tolerated,” Management says.

Jesse Bromwich captained the Kiwis in their test against Australia and has had a long standing career in league with the Melbourne Storm. He was also named New Zealand Rugby League’s Kiwis player of the year in 2016.

Kevin Proctor also signed with the Gold Coast Titans and has preciously played for the Melbourne Storm.

NZRL says a decision on further action will be discussed at the meeting which is expected to be held sometime this week.