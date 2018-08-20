'Kiwi Forrest Gump' completes his cycle

Over the past month, Arikinui Gerrard has cycled the length of New Zealand, from Cape Reinga to Bluff, to raise awareness about depression and suicide prevention.

Gerrard started his journey at the top of the North Island on 15 July and arrived in Bluff on Saturday 18 August.

He took to Facebook on Saturday at the completion of his journey and expressed how the experience has made a big impact on his life and how it’s made him hungrier to keep succeeding.

“Life’s bloody great right now. I visualise this sign every day. I chased down this dream to travel my own country on a bicycle to show people that if you are down and out, sad or depressed, well there’s this hori fala, with op shop clothing, bunji cords holding his rubbish bags to a bike that’s from the Warehouse riding down the main highway in the winter who is trying to do something about the kaupapa of teen suicide and depression. I just actually cared to do something.”

Gerard has been a victim of depression and has experienced the devastating impact of what he calls a ‘terrible disease’ on whanau and communities.

He cycled 1,922km and raised just over $1,500 which will go to the community organisation, Lifeline, to help others who are fighting depression.

He says there’s a book in the making and acknowledges everyone who has supported him on this journey.

“I set out thinking I was going to teach people but the people actually taught me. So thanks to everybody who donated, supported, messaged me. I’m grateful and appreciate it. Most of all I thank God.

“Lifeline is a great company, they need the recognition. So whanau keep showing them love because you never know that number might come in handy.”