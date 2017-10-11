Kiwi Ferns veteran wants one last chance at 2017 World Cup

Three-time women's rugby league world cup champion Laura Mariu is setting the bar high for herself in the Kiwi Ferns trials since her knee injury earlier this year.

Laura Mariu says, “I'm just excited to be playing and it's been a long year without playing any footy so thankfully I’ll probably have the experience to just get on with it.”

Mariu got the clearance to return to the game four weeks ago after suffering a knee injury during this year’s ANZAC Test. However not knowing till after the match it was serious.

“So it was a stressful time, wondering if I’ll make it to this point now and yeah, thankfully with everything that's happened it's come right.”

She's amongst a wider squad of 32 players who have been trialling for the past two weeks to gain a spot in this year’s Women's Rugby League World Cup, held in Australia. It would also be Mariu's fifth appearance if she gets the call-up.

“It's going to be quite special if I make the team because it would be the final one and representing New Zealand is always a huge honour.”

The team travelling over in December to NSW will be announced this Friday.