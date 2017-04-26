Kiwi Ferns squad named for Anzac Test

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) has just named the Kiwi Ferns team set to play at the upcoming Anzac Test next week.
This year's squad is:
Alexandra Cook
Annetta Nuuausala
Atawhai Tupaea
Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe
Corrina Whiley
Crystal Tamarua
Georgia Hale
Hilda Peters
Krystal Rota
Langi Veainu
Laura Mariu
Lilieta Maumau
Madison Bartlett
Ngatokotoru Arakua
Nora Maaka
Sarina Fiso
Teuila Fotu-Moala
Va'anessa Molia-Fraser
The Kiwi Ferns will face off against the Jillaroos just before the Kiwis go to battle with the Kangaroos, both games being played at the GIO Stadium in Canberra, ACT on Friday 5 May.
Kick-off is at 8pm.