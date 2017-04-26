Kiwi Ferns squad named for Anzac Test

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) has just named the Kiwi Ferns team set to play at the upcoming Anzac Test next week.

This year's squad is :

Alexandra Cook

Annetta Nuuausala

Atawhai Tupaea

Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe

Corrina Whiley

Crystal Tamarua

Georgia Hale

Hilda Peters

Krystal Rota

Langi Veainu

Laura Mariu

Lilieta Maumau

Madison Bartlett

Ngatokotoru Arakua

Nora Maaka

Sarina Fiso

Teuila Fotu-Moala

Va'anessa Molia-Fraser

The Kiwi Ferns will face off against the Jillaroos just before the Kiwis go to battle with the Kangaroos, both games being played at the GIO Stadium in Canberra, ACT on Friday 5 May.

Kick-off is at 8pm.