Kiwi Ferns make world cup final

The Kiwi Ferns will play in their fifth consecutive Rugby League Women's World Cup Final after thrashing England 52-4 at Cronulla Stadium.

Despite a slow start in the first half, the Kiwi Ferns dominated in the second half, becoming the first team to qualify for the final on Saturday.

Honey Hireme scored four tries, with Krystal Murray securing a double. Forwards Teuila Fotu-Moala and Lilieta Maumau both notched up over 200 running meters throughout the match.

It wasn't the best start for the England side. They knocked the ball on from the kick off, giving New Zealand a fortunate head start.

The Kiwi Ferns didn't waste any time, forging through England's defence and scoring in the second minute of the match.

Just four minutes later, the Kiwi Ferns found themselves in attacking range, resulting in an impressive try from Shontelle Woodman.

After completing just 35% of their sets in the opening 40-minutes, the Ferns gave the English time to slowly find their groove and work their way back into the match.

After 20 minutes, England finally had the chance to make a come back, with Kirsty Moroney executing a cross-field kick, bouncing favourably into the hands of Tara-Jane Stanley, who then planted the ball beyond the try-line.

What were England's first points, were also their last in the first half as unforced errors slowed the momentum of both sides.

The Ferns came out eager in the second half scoring early points to immediately put England on the back foot.

Hireme, crossed over for the first of her three tries of the day after just six minutes of the second half, finding enough space down the side-line to plant the ball down as New Zealand started to look dangerous.

Following Hireme’s four-pointer, New Zealand started to show why they haven’t missed a World Cup final since the inception of the tournament in 2000.

The Ferns ran in seven tries in the second half thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Hireme to streak away with the match and secure a spot in their fifth consecutive Rugby League Women’s World Cup.