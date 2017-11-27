Kiwi Fern Honey Hireme nominated for Rugby League World Cup award

Kiwi Fern’s Honey Hireme has been shortlisted for this year's Rugby League Women’s World Cup Player of the Tournament following her success catapulting her side into the finals.

Try-scoring machine Honey Hireme - a.k.a Honey Bill Williams, has been recognized in this year’s awards for scoring the most tries in the campaign clocking up 11 to date.

Hireme says “For me it's just about doing my role and my role is to finish and I get to finish off the good work that my forward pack and players in the middle of the field are doing because they're the ones doing all the hard work.”

Her nomination follows after she helped lead her side to a landslide 52-4 victory over England, securing their place in the finals. The Ngāti Raukawa, Tainui descendant scored a hat-trick but it could have been more. To the dismay of her coach Tony Benson, Hireme offloaded two of her tries to teammates Hilda Peters and Laura Mariu.

Before that Hireme scored six tries in the Kiwi Fern’s clash against the Cook Islands.



"The girls are buzzing, we're all gelling quite well together and everyone's looking after each other and these next few days are more about us staying close and doing all the little things right as we lead into the finals."

It's the second time the outside-back has been nominated for the award after taking out the Player of the Tournament title in 2013. Hireme and the side now travel to Brisbane as they prepare to face Australia in their fifth world cup finals where they look to make their fourth World Cup victory.