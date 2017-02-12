Kirkpatrick beats Scotsman for the shearing title

Hawkes Bay Shearer John Kirkpatrick has beaten Scottish rival Gavin Mutch to claim his first title at the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Invercargill. Despite winning many team titles in the past, Kirkpatrick had not yet won an individual final.

It was concentration and rhythm that gave Kirkpatrick a good start at ILT Stadium Southland. However, there was little room for error as both Gavin Mutch and Hamish Mitchell chased Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick says, “I compete against these guys all the time. Gav is known as one of the quickest guys out of the blocks."

“It was just about keeping in control of myself and not getting caught up in any race.”

The Scottish pair appeared to have been leading and dominating the Machine Shearing final, however, the judges ruled that Kirkpatrick from New Zealand was the winner based on the craft best and ultimately winning with a 1.353pts buffer from Mutch in second place.

Mutch was full of praise for his rival, despite not winning, “Seconds never what you aim for, but I mean Johnny is one of my best mates, I couldn't begrudge him. The two of us have had a really close battle all season. It's been really good competition so I'm happy.”

After four attempts in the past, Kirkpatrick was not to be denied being crowned the world champion.

“This is the biggest highlight of my career. It's something I've been trying to win for a long time now. I've won the teams three times, and to have won the individual is the biggest moment.”