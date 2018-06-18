King wins national title for seventh time

Squash star Joelle King has continued her domination at the New Zealand Squash Nationals in the weekend by winning the woman's title for the seventh time.

The Commonwealth Games medalist and world number four defeated her doubles partner Amanda Landers-Murphy over three games.

The first game started quietly with scores locked at 2-2 before King reeled off five points in a row to win the game 11-8.

The second game had King ahead, but then a loss of concentration saw Landers-Murphy win four points in a row to race ahead 9-7. However, King gained momentum to take the game 12-10.

King also won the third match with an 11-6 victory.

"I've made no secret of the fact that this is one of my favourite tournaments of the year. It holds a very special place in my heart,” says King.

“I've been playing it since I was 11 years old. Amanda and I are really good friends off the court as well. It's been nice to see her playing really good squash too," says King who now is taking a well-earned break since before the Commonwealth Games 2018.

"I'm looking forward to kicking my feet up a bit and have a mental break and enjoying being home a bit with friends and family and just hang out really.”

King’s next tournament is in August.