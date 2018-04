Ngāti Porou squash player Joelle King won her first match 3-1 last night against Deon Saffery of Wales.

The current world No.4 will now takes on the 12th seed from Malaysia Sivasangari Subramaniam at 7.30pm in a bid to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

King won bronze at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.