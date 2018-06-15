King welcomed onto Maungatautari Marae to celebrate Commonwealth Games success

Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Joelle King was welcomed onto Maungatautari Marae in Cambridge to celebrate her success at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

The Top NZ Squash player has only returned home to NZ after competing in Dubai ahead of the Nationals later tonight in Auckland. This Porourangi descendent was fostered at the bottom of Maungatautari Mountain

Joelle King of Ngāti Porou says, “I was born and raised here in Cambridge, a lot of the elders that are here at the marae have seen me since I was in nappies. I think it was just a beautiful occasion, I just flew back from Dubai and I’m not always home for long. It was just a beautiful time to celebrate with people from all walks of my life and have been their though different stages.”

Ngāti Koroki Kahukura spokesman, Rāhui Papa says, “Shes from whānau Moeke of Ngāti Porou, her father is pākehā but has strong ties to Maungatautari

She's made a return to her home - Maungatautari Marae where she was raised to be acknowledged by the descendants of Te Ngoungou

Joanne Williams from Squash Cambridge says, “Before I really started coaching her dad called me up to see if I’d come down to have a hit with her (Joelle King). She would’ve been 12years or 13years old.”

Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest adds, “I think it would be huge for her, we often have functions in town for a number of our athletes and I don’t think it would be anywhere near special as being on a marae.”

King has become the first single players to win gold in the 20 years of squash in the Commonwealth Games. She’s also a top doubles player.

Squash has had a very rich history in Women’s Squash lead by Dame Susan (Susan Devoy). But obviously to be māori representing on the world stage with role models like Shelly Kitchen and Leilani Rorani its pretty amazing to be considered part of the niche.”

She plans to become the no.1 ranked in the world. King now turns her sights on the Nationals tonight.