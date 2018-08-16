King Tuheitia set to commemorate his 12 year reign

The 12th anniversary of the coronation of King Tuheitia will be celebrated from Friday 17 August to Tuesday 21 August.

The annual koroneihana celebrations commemorate the time HM Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero Vll succeeded his beloved mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, following her death on 21 August 2006.

This year’s koroneihana will be significant as it also celebrates the 160th anniversary of the Kiingitanga movement.

Thousands are expected to grace Tūrangawaewae Marae throughout the duration of the koroneihana, including Prime MinisterJacinda Ardern, alongside parliamentarians and officials.

People from around the country will gather to commemorate loved ones that have passed on and will witness in cultural performances, waka exhibition, Kiingitanga history tours and sporting competitions.

The King’s office says that throughout King Tuuheitia’s 12 year reign there have been significant achievements and progress and these will be outlined in the King’s annual address on 21 August.

They say the speech will be his most significant to date and will reflect on the challenges of the last year, the leadership of the government and the future of the Kiingitanga.

Visit the Kiingitanga facebook page for more details.