Joelle King won gold last night. She is the first New Zealander to win gold in the women's singles squash at the Commonwealth Games.

The Ngāti Porou descendent won in the cliffhanger victory over England's Sarah-Jane Perry.

King won the first two sets but Perry came back to win the following two. King managed to come back and win 11-8 in the final set.

She says the presence of her whānau helped push her to the end.