King comes out on top, winning seventh national title

Joelle King has defeated Amanda Landers-Murphy in the finals singles match to win the national title. King continues to write her name in the history books, banking her seventh national title.

King, of Ngāti Porou, says, "I've made no secret of the fact this is one of my favorite tournaments of the whole year. I began playing this tournament at 11 years old. It's nice to be recognised as the best in the country even before you go out on the world stage. It holds a very special place in my heart, I look forward to coming back to defend my title next year."



King got the win over her Commonwealth Games doubles partner Landers-Murphy of Rotorua, 11-8, 12-10 and 11-6.

"She knows my game well, we've spent a month together training in Bristol, she ( Landers-Murphy) came over and did a stint where we practiced a lot and we are really good friends off the court."

King has made a huge comeback after a nine month lay-off due to an injury. The world No. 4 has managed to turn things around, she also finished in the top 8 in Dubai. She looks to improve her international ranking at the end of the year.

"I'm number 4 in the world and I want to beat the ones in front of me and there are so many players coming from behind. It's about making sure I'm well prepared to take on the new season and do my homework for when I come up against those players," says King.

King will enjoy a long rest before her next tournament in August.