Keepa keeping it reo in world of sport

To celebrate Māori Language Week we have been following exponents of the language from the world of sports.

Mataia Keepa's face is well-known on the Matatini stage, but you may also recognise his voice from the world of broadcasting.

He is skilled orator on the marae, a talented performer on the stage and also a recognisable voice in television.

According to Keepa, society has changed and we are finding more places to include te reo Māori in our everyday lives.

He says that one of the challenges he faces as a commentator is the lack of terminology in some sports and so he is taking the opportunity to stretch his language muscles and create new words.

Keepa encourages all commentators to subscribe to the adage "let the language be correct, free-flowing and truly Māori".