Kara-France wants chance to fight on second New Zealand UFC Event

New Zealand local fighter Kaiwhare Kara-France wants a chance to fight in second New Zealand UFC event in June.

Kara-France says, "This has been one of my dreams, It's been my goal since I started the sport. I wanted to and it's just a dream come true to be a part of it."

The 23 year-old fighter from Waikato-Tainui says he is ready to take the next step in his professional career. Last year the flyweight MMA fighter featured in UFC's Ultimate Fighter tournament of champions.

He is two fights away from a chance to feature on the undercard for UFC in Auckland this year. The home town favourite, is excited at the idea he has a punching chance to feature on the event in three months.



Kara-France says, "Just rubbing shoulders with all the guys that have done it and you try follow in their foot steps its defiantly motivated me to stay focused."



The MMA fighter must first get two wins to ensure he has a chance. This is pending an official agreement from the UFC. His management have been working hard to secure two match-ups with his first to be held at the end of the month against a Chinese fighter in China.

He is yet to finalise a second match-up but is hopeful to secure an incredible opponent in the coming weeks.



"Probably be back in Asia, I'm not to sure where, but it will be a quick turn around for me and hopefully after that we will have enough time to campaign for the UFC Auckland card and it's show time," says Kara-France.



Kara-France adds he will keep active this month stepping into the boxing ring back on home soil for the first time in four years, for an exhibition boxing fight this weekend at the Ludus Magnus charity Boxing Fight at The Cloud, Queens Warf, Auckland CBD, Auckland.

Kara-France says, "I don't know much about my opponent and I have trained with him before it was for one sparring session and he is from down the line from Christchurch."



The June 11th card is yet to be confirmed but Kiwi heavyweight Mark Hunt is the obvious choice to feature in the main event.