Kara-France to fight on home turf after five years

After five years fighting offshore, MMA fighter Kaiwhare Kara-France will make a return to the fight scene in New Zealand against China’s Xiaoyu Shi at the China vs New Zealand – Philip Lam Promotions 40th Anniversary event at ASB Stadium, Kohimarama on Saturday.

Kara-France has had twenty seven fights in thirteen countries.

Kara-France says, "It seems like all of this has led to this moment. It’s the right time to put a show on for my friends and family, but there have been so many highlight in my career. I have been a part of the Ultimate Fighter Season 24 in Las Vegas, fighting in Japan on Rizin [Rizin Fighting Generation] new year’s which is the biggest show in Japan".

October 2012 was the last time Kara-France fought in New Zealand on the Rage in the Cage MMA fighting Championship undercard in Tauranga against Caleb Lally- where he won by unanimous decision.

"In the fight I did a showtime kick-off, a kick-off the cage and I head kicked him. It has been a long time and I have changed and evolved. It’s the right time to give back to New Zealand and give back to my friends and family who have support me all these years.”

He has had to wait his time to get a shot with the UFC. In the meantime he will stay active. His Gym City Kickboxing currently has four fights contacted to the UFC featuring Daniel Hooker, Shane young and Israel Adesanya.

Kara -France says. "Since I didn’t get the call from UFC in Auckland, I was a bit gutted I didn’t get that and then Sydney and Perth and I didn’t get that either. It has been frustrating to see the rest of the boys fight on those cards and not be a part of it, but that just lights more of a fire in my belly".

This weekend’s match-up will be on a smaller scale compared to his last fight in Japan. But Kara-France is enjoying the low-key preparations at home during fight week.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been here- I haven’t woken up in my bed on fight day in five years- just the little things like that will make a difference. Just on weigh-in, I won’t have to travel and all these little things you have to do when fighting overseas”.