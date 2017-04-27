Kaiwhare Kara-France sends clear message to UFC's Dana White

MMA fighter Kaiwhare Kara-France says he has earned a spot on the card of the second UFC event in Auckland in June, after demolishing Ze Wu by way of KO on the weekend. Kaiwhare travelled to China last week to take on one of China's best, sending a clear message to UFC's Dana White after he knocked-out Wu in round one.

The 23-year-old fighter says he has done all he can to showcase his fighting abilities.

NZ fight sports commentator Mike Angove has watched Kaiwhare's career closely and believes he has merits.

Kaiwhare says it's now in the hands of UFC official and isn't ruling out another match-up in the next few weeks to one again prove his worth to UFC if required

The popular fighter from Waikato-Tainui says he is ready to take the next step in his professional career.