Junior White Sox announced for World Championships

NZ Under 19 Women's Softball team captain Pallas Potter

Selectors have chosen an exciting and young New Zealand Under 19 Women's Softball team who will head to the World Championships in America later in the year.

The Softball Division World will take place in Clearwater, Florida from the 24-30 July.

New captain Pallas Potter will lead the squad. Head Coach Venita Hokai says Potter was a "great choice" from the selectors.

“Potter has been outstanding at this year’s Age Group Nationals blasting at least 5 home runs out of the park. Pallas is a quiet achiever and really has matured as a player since her last outing at the World Championships in Oklahoma, 2015. We have no doubt she has the leadership skills every team is looking for in a captain,” says Hokai.

“We are also looking for speedster Californian based Kelley Renner who performed exceptionally well in Hawaii last year, to take charge of the outfield,” says Hokai.

Renner who has just signed a 4-year scholarship with the University of California in San Diego stole 62 bases during her 2016 fall season and was added to the New Zealand White Sox squad earlier this year.

The Juniors will head to Orlando in July prior to the start of the World Championships, where they will train and acclimatise before heading to Clearwater.

The team includes the following players:

Taylor Chongnee, Brooke Glassie, Maddison Roy, Aaria Tawha, Deja Tapili-Wetere (Auckland), Stephanie Fallon (North Harbour) Mikayla Lewin, Wanaka Noanoa, Pallas Potter (Captain), Bailey Robertson, Otila Tavite, Denva Shaw-Tait (Hutt Valley)

Mereana Makea, Marama Makea (Wellington), Makana Morton (Texas, USA), Kelley Renner (California, USA), Brittany Terrey (Canterbury).

Non-Travelling Reserves

Kim-An Quinn (Massachusetts, USA), Erika Cooper (Missouri, USA), Aroha Hibbert, Paiton Koko Lutau (Wellington), Hayley Carter (Auckland)

Team Management

Venita Hokai (Head Coach), Cherie Waters (Manager), Kiri Shaw (Assistant Coach) and Dave Elder (Pitching Coach), Raewyn Ferguson (Scorer), Jerome Haretuku (Strength & Conditioning, Trainer/Outfield Coach).