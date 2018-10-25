Junior Tall Ferns depart for FIBA Asian Champs

Today the Junior Tall Ferns head to Bengaluru, India ahead of the 2018 FIBA U18 Asian Championship looking to qualify for the worlds next year.

Head Coach and Former Tall Fern Jody Cameron says, "First up we’ve got Japan, China and [we] play Malaysia last. It’s a tough competition, we have got a tough draw.”

Captain Charlisse Leger-Walker is attending her third major tournament in 2018 after leading NZ at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Belarus. The 17-year-old is a Gold Coast Commonwealth Games silver medalist.

“Everyone in our team has a role to play and we know that already. Most of the girls have been in this type of environment before,” says Leger-Walker.

Sixteen teams are equally divided into A and B divisions with top four teams to represent Asia at the 2019 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

“Always look forward to playing Japan and China, obviously they are well-structured and fast, and they move the ball really well,” says Leger-Walker.

Cameron adds, "You’ve got to go in there and back [yourself]. I rate us like any other team on the day. We’ve got to give it our best, and on the day we can make some upsets.”

Cameron has named three players set to debut, with the trio bringing a fresh look to the squad.

Waikato Wizards age-group player Koha Lewis is one of the three newcomers, named alongside Rochelle Fourie and Sofia Kennedy.

“They have won this competition, they are a stronghold in the Asian Cup. They’ve got a lot of good players, they are an amazing team,” says Cameron.

2018 Aon Junior Tall Ferns:

Ella Bradley (Waikato Basketball Council/Waikato Wizards).

Tayla Dalton (North Harbour Basketball/Harbour Breeze).

Rochelle Fourie (Manawatu Basketball).

Grace Hunter (Wellington Basketball).

Sofia Kennedy (Canterbury Basketball).

Charlisse Leger-Walker (Waikato Basketball Council/Waikato Wizards).

Koha Lewis (Waikato Basketball Council/Waikato Wizards).

Leah Mafua (Wellington Basketball).

Olivia O’Neill (Basketball Otago/Otago Gold Rush).

Emilia Shearer (North Harbour Basketball).

Tessa Talo-Tomokino (North Harbour Basketball/Harbour Breeze).

Charlotte Whittaker (Canterbury Basketball/North Canterbury Spirit).