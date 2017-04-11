Junior Tall Black Letoa signs with US College

Junior Tall Black Isaac Letoa is the latest to be heading off to the United States after receiving a basketball scholarship to attend Dartmouth College. The scholarships is based on the 18-year-olds academic achievements which will also see him in the Ivy League.

Letoa signed, what will be, the first of many signatures after deciding that the New Hampshire state college was right for him.

Letoa says, “It's the educational part, you're not going to get that in most places. They said that outside of school, Dartmouth alumni will always look out for each other.”

The young Wellington Saints point guard is off to study engineering and will have accommodation, tuition, and other basketball-related expenses covered. He was also joined by parents Fata and Paula, alongside older brother Jordan.

Says Fata, “A lot of people dream of this, but the thing is, to get a scholarship like this to go to an Ivy League school is unbelievable.”

With the recent success of players like Steven Adams from Oklahoma City Thunder, it would be a dream to play in the NBA. Jordan is also a close friend and former teammate of the 7-foot Rotorua forward.

“It was definitely something crazy to see when you see your brothers mate on Television with all these superstars,” says Letoa

The FIBA World Youth Basketball Championships in Egypt are coming up which serves as another opportunity to develop his basketball skills before heading off to the ‘States.

“It’s a great opportunity and really looking forward to going over to Cairo and playing at something that a New Zealand team at my age group hasn't had the opportunity to do.”

Isaac will head off to the USA in September, however, there is still a lot for him to do including helping his Wellington Saints teammates to another title.