Junior Black Fin Luther Maxwell aims for world competition

Sixteen-year-old Luther Maxwell, representing the Lyall Bay Surf Life Saving Club, is racking up the accolades throughout his 12 year career in the sport, today winning the run-swim-run event.

"There were quite a few on the wave so it was quite a close finish and it came down to a sprint finish and lucky I had the legs," he says.

His team mate Atakura Julian, came into the competition with two golds behind him from 2017, his first time in the U19s and the youngest in that age group.

"It's definitely a step up because everyone is a lot more developed and know a lot more experience than I do and so it's good just to learn and then progress," says Julian.

But they and the rest of the competitors had to battle big surf, it making a turn this weekend into heavy rain and wind.



"The athletes will keep going this is what they train in a lot of the time as well and the wave size we're at about one and a half metres but it's pretty choppy out there and challenging so it's a good test," explains Mike Lord, Sport Manager Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Both want to make it internationally with Maxwell already named in the Junior Black Fin squad with the final six males still yet to be named to represent New Zealand at the Worlds.