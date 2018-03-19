Judd Flavell should lead Breakers - Māori basketball expert

Māori basketball sports commentator and Manawatū Jets Coach Jeb Nicklin believes Breaker's assistant coach Judd Flavell has the skills to lead the team following Paul Henare's recent announcement that he will not renew his contract with the side.

As the NZ Breakers begin the process of looking for a new coach, Jeb Nicklin believes they need not look too far.

Nicklin says "Judd's been around the Breakers for years now and he's always sat beside Paul. For me he's another Māori boy who'd I'd like to see take that job."

Nicklin believes Flavell, who has been assistant coach to the side for 12 years has the experience to lead the team.

"He was another tough player in his day, very physical. Same philosophy as Paul, he'll probably add something new if he wants to take over."

Henare parted ways with the team this week after nearly fifteen years with the side as player and coach. His contract ends at the end of the month.

"He was hard-nosed and he carried on in that same style as a coach and the fact that he is Māori and there are a number of Māori players in that team - that's going to be the biggest loss" says Nicklin.

Nicklin says Henare leaves a lasting legacy for young Māori basketballers.

"It's the fastest growing sport in NZ and kids are playing it left right and centre now- and typically a lot of Māori kids- and to have a Māori at the helm there is great for us and I suppose he can relate to our people a lot better because he is us."

The club will now move to advertise the position of head coach.