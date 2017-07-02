Joseph Parker's cousin Lea Fruean making her own name in boxing

Joseph Parker's cousin Lea Fruean is making a name for herself in the boxing world.

The 16-year-old holds three New Zealand titles and is representing New Zealand at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas.

She says making the New Zealand team was the best feeling.

"I was jumping around the living room my parents were really happy I was really happy it was an ecstatic feeling," she says.

Her talent runs in the family, getting coaching and boxing advice from her WBO World Heavyweight first cousin.

"When I see Joseph it's nothing but love and support he's a big influence, he inspires me a lot, the support from him means a lot and just seeing him make it, makes me feel inspired that I can make it too."

She has a rigorous schedule leading up to the games which will be held on the 13th of this month, juggling school work while still training three times a day.

"Her work ethic, her ability to work hard was awesome, it really stood out right from day one," says her coach Regan Foley.

She'll be fighting in the 60kg light-weight division in the Bahamas but says her ultimate dream is to fight in the Olympics and then one day turn professional.