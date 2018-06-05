Joelle King's first appearance at World Series finals in Dubai

Kiwi pro squash player Joelle King is set to compete in her first ever PSA Dubai World Series finals this week.

The top eight ranked players in the world will feature in the tournament.

King, 29, of Ngāti Porou, returned to her previous career-high world ranking of No 4 in April this year, before winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The tournament will be played in a best of three format in the group stage before reverting to the traditional best of five for the semi-finals and final.



King will go head-to-head first with world number one Nour El Sherbini from Egypt at 5am on Wednesday morning, NZ time.

On Thursday she will play the seventh-ranked player Nouran Gohar from Egypt before her final round-robin match against third-ranked Nour El Tayeb also from Egypt, followed by the semi-finals and finals.