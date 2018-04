New Zealand's Joelle King has returned to the world squash top five rankings for the first time since October 2014.

King rose three places to sit at number four after the Women's World Rankings for April were released today.

This means she will be the highest ranked player competing at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast starting this week.

King is the only non-Egyptian inside the top five, with Nour El Sherbini taking out the number one spot.