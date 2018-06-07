Joelle King fights back at World Series final

Kiwi squash pro Joelle King has fought back following her loss yesterday by winning her latest match at the PSA World Series Finals in Dubai.

The Commonwealth game medallist defeated world number six Nouran Gohar from Egypt. Earlier in the week, she was defeated by world number one Nour El Sherbini in her first match.

King took the opening game against Gohar winning 11-8. During the second game, some top hard-hitting from Gohar enabled the 20-year-old Egyptian to force a tie-break.

However, King kept her composure to convert on her sixth match ball, wrapping up an 11-8, 14-12 victory in 26 minutes.

“It's nice to come away with a 2-0 win, especially in the pools because it is pretty crucial," says King who will next play world number three Nour El Tayeb from Egypt.

"I think me and Nour are now tied at one all, so everything to play for tomorrow,’ she says.

This will be King’s third match in a row playing an Egyptian in the tournament.

“They’ve been so dominant for the last few years that I've been on tour and they play exciting squash, so I guess with a player like me who is more traditional, sometimes it makes for exciting squash. So we'll see what happens tomorrow.”

After the Dubai tournament King will return to New Zealand for the first time since prior to the Commonwealth Games to play in the New Zealand National Championships at Henderson Squash Club June 15 to 17.