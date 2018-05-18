Joelle King defeated by Welshwoman

Tesni Evans has beaten New Zealand squash pro Joelle King in the second round of the British Open.

This is the first time Evans has won against King on the PSA World Tour.

The Welshwoman played the big points well to keep King on the back foot throughout the game.

Both players recently claimed medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in the Gold Coast earlier this year with Kiwi player King taking first prize and Evans taking bronze.

However, the tables have turned with Evans dominating in this match.

“We have played so many times in practice, not so much on the PSA World Tour but in practice we have and we both know each other so well so it was just going to be a case of who did it better today. Fortunately, I did that but it was not an easy match at all. She is a very good friend of mine but someone had to win today,” said 25-year-old Evans.

King will now focus on her PSL squash team commitments as well as prepare for the PSA World Series Finals set to take place next month.

She will then return to New Zealand for the National Champs, at Henderson from June 15 to 17, with a ‘battle of the sexes’ promotion match against her Commonwealth Games teammate, Lance Beddoes in Auckland June 12.