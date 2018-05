Following their shock loss against the Jaguares over the weekend, the Blues now face the prospect of being the first New Zealand team to lose to an Australian team in almost two seasons in their next match against the Waratahs.

The Waratahs are currently leading the Australian conference after playing seven matches, while the Blues are currently at the bottom of the NZ competition ladder.

With the inclusion of All Black Jerome Kaino they are looking to get their third win of the season.