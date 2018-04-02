Jayson Woods defends strongman title at Easter Show

Huntly's Jayson Woods has successfully defended his U105kg strongman title at the Easter Show this weekend in Auckland.

Woods successfully defended his title for the 4th time, once again lifting his way to the top.

Woods says. "I was nervous, I'll tell you that. The heart rate was going, but that's all part of the thrill".

This adds to a list of accolades this year, with Woods recently competing overseas and walking away with other titles.



"I went to the Arnolds' [Arnold Classic], Australia's Strongest Man and I came 4th which was half a point off third. In one event I completely messed up and got a zero. If I hadn't got that I would have got a podium finish and an invitation to worlds Strongest Man," says Woods.

Last year was the first time Kyp Kotzikas entered a strongman competition with the newcomer to strongman managing to take 4th place overall.

Kotzikas says, "Jayson Woods is currently winning the 105kgs, he beat me most of those competitions. He is always the guy I have got my eyes on. We get on well and everything.

"I got a few seconds in a few competition's last year. there is a competition called the Auckland Strongman Series, there are three rounds. I won the first round in January and the next one in May 28th and I am looking forward to that one".

There's no stopping Kotzikas, who will continue to chase the U105kg title currently held by Woods.

Kotzikas says, "In a CrossFit competition I am usually one of the big guys in the room, but when we come here and I do the weigh-ins I am around the 100kgs. These guys are jumping on the scales at around 180kgs, 190kgs, and some of them are 200kgs".



Woods welcomes new blood in the competition and will take some time off before returning to compete next month.